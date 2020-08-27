Restaurant employee attacked after asking customer to wear a mask

An employee lays on the ground after allegedly being pushed by an angry customer. (Credit: Golden Moon Speakeasy)

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – A worker at a speakeasy in Golden was allegedly attacked after asking a customer to wear a mask.

Stephen Gould, the owner of Golden Moon Speakeasy, shared video with FOX31 that shows an unmasked man push the employee in the doorway to the restaurant.

Gould said the attack happened Saturday night after the victim asked the man to follow the state’s requirement and wear a mask.

“These types of incidents are becoming frighteningly common in all types of businesses, not just here in the Denver area but around the world,” Gould said.

Police charged the attacker, identified as 62-year-old John Roche, with trespassing and harassment but according to Gould did not cite him for violating the city’s mask ordinance.

“I’d like to think here in our community we can put appropriate repercussions in place to make people think twice before doing this sort of thing. I’d like to think we can do so before someone is seriously injured or killed,” Gould said.

