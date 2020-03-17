Resident, worker at Loveland long-term care facility test positive for coronavirus

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A resident and an employee at a long-term care facility in Loveland tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials said Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, the cases are located at the North Shore Health & Rehab Facility.

Officials did not release the infected people’s ages or genders.

“Due to the high-risk nature of residents in the facility, a team of infection preventionists and epidemiologists from CDC and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) have been working closely with LCDHE and providing on-site technical assistance and support regarding case investigation, infection prevention, healthcare worker safety assessments, and personal protective equipment,” county health officials said in a statement.

No other residents at the facility have tested positive. Six residents have tested negative and other test results are pending.

“Case investigation is in process to identify people who have been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive so that public health workers can reach out to those contacts in the next few days. As with any communicable disease, this case investigation will take some time to complete,” health officials said.

Columbine Health Systems, which manages the facility and allowed for its name to be published, says it is working closely with the CDC and CDPHE.

“Their knowledge and support has been invaluable to us,” said Dr. Rebecca Jackson, DO, CMD, the medical director of Columbine Health Systems.