Republicans call for special session of Colorado General Assembly

DENVER (KDVR) – A group of Colorado state senators and representatives are calling on Gov. Jared Polis to convene a special session of the general assembly to make decisions on the school year and the impact of COVID-19.

The letter, dated July 28, asks for the session to be “limited to developing initiative policies that ensure every child has access to a high quality education, regardless of their unique health circumstances, age, or income level.”

Thirty six republican lawmakers signed the letter to Polis.

>>Click here to read the full letter from Colorado republicans to Gov. Polis

“We have the opportunity to help these families whom we are elected to serve. However, without the call of a special session, we are unable to make the resources available to educate our State’s children in new and dynamic ways to ensure equity in their education,” the letter says.