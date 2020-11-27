Representative-Elect Boebert plans ‘turkey funeral’ for Thanksgiving

DENVER (KDVR) — Across Colorado and the country many people had less traditional gatherings for Thanksgiving – but not everyone heeded the warnings about keeping it to small groups.

US Representative-Elect Lauren Boebert, who won election earlier this month in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, said she was planning to be among the latter group.

Boebert has been outspoken against COVID-19 restrictions in the past. Notably, she opened her restaurant Shooters Grill in Rifle against state orders earlier this year.

In an interview with Fox News, Boebert explained her plans to get around Gov. Polis’ order limiting gatherings to 10 people and no more than two different households.

“In Colorado, Thanksgiving is limited to 10 people, but funerals are limited to 30,” Boebert told Fox News in a recent interview in Washington, D.C., during congressional orientation. “So I’m going to have a peaceful funeral for a turkey and have about 30 people at my house.”

On Wednesday, she expanded upon that suggesting that her gathering could grow to 90 people.

Due to government regulations I have adjusted my Thanksgiving plans.



Rather than just a funeral for a turkey, I’ll be holding one for a pig and duck as well.



That makes my guest limit about 90, right? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 25, 2020