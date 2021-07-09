Report: COVID-19 hospitalizations decline statewide

Coronavirus

by: Maris Westrum

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — A new statewide report shows Colorado COVID-19 transmission rates are going down, especially in areas with higher vaccination rates.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, along with the Colorado School of Public Health, released a report this week showing recent trends in the state’s SARS-CoV-2 — Coronavirus — epidemic.

The report shows, presently, one in every 390 Coloradans are estimated to be infected with COVID-19.

Estimated daily number if people infected with COVID-19. Credit: CDPHE and CSPH 2021 Colorado COVID-19 report

The findings also show the Delta variant being the highest concern surrounding public infection. The report estimates around 90% of current cases could be a result of the Delta variant.

According to the data, the report estimates that 52% Coloradans are immune to the virus. This includes children under 12, who are not eligible for the vaccine. As of July 6, a little over 70% of Coloradans 18 and older have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: CDPHE and CSPH 2021 Colorado COVID-19 report

To see the full CDPHE and Colorado School of Public Health’s COVID-19 report, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories