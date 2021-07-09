Report: COVID-19 hospitalizations decline statewide

DENVER (KDVR) — A new statewide report shows Colorado COVID-19 transmission rates are going down, especially in areas with higher vaccination rates.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, along with the Colorado School of Public Health, released a report this week showing recent trends in the state’s SARS-CoV-2 — Coronavirus — epidemic.

The report shows, presently, one in every 390 Coloradans are estimated to be infected with COVID-19.

Estimated daily number if people infected with COVID-19. Credit: CDPHE and CSPH 2021 Colorado COVID-19 report

The findings also show the Delta variant being the highest concern surrounding public infection. The report estimates around 90% of current cases could be a result of the Delta variant.

According to the data, the report estimates that 52% Coloradans are immune to the virus. This includes children under 12, who are not eligible for the vaccine. As of July 6, a little over 70% of Coloradans 18 and older have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: CDPHE and CSPH 2021 Colorado COVID-19 report

To see the full CDPHE and Colorado School of Public Health’s COVID-19 report, click here.