Rep. Buck Opposes $2 Trillion CARES Act

DENVER (KDVR) — Rep. Ken Buck released a statement Friday saying that he voted against the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act .

“America is facing a very serious public health crisis that also has the potential to affect the long-term health of our economy,” Rep. Buck Said.

Rep. Buck believes that the CARES Act will end up harming future generations in ways that the “coronavirus never could.” He says it has the ability to drastically increase the national debt.

Instead of passing the CARES Act, Rep. Buck says Congress should be more concerned about America’s health care system. The Congressman believes that the focus should be on ensuring personal protective equipment and testing supplies are available to help stop the spread of the virus.

Additionally, Rep. Buck says that short-term financial assistance should be provided to businesses and employees. He recommended loans in the form of a tax holiday.

“The President has shown strong leadership during these trying times, seeking to help struggling families and small businesses. Congress must do the same. But we can’t do so at the expense of our children and grandchildren’s future,” Rep. Buck said.

Rep. Buck said that he believes the “cures” offered in the CARES Act will be far worse than the problem itself and will be devastating for working families and small businesses.