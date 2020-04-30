Rent fund helps Coloradans during coronavirus pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) – The Resident Relief Foundation (RRF) and the Colorado Apartment Association announced a partnership providing assistance to renters on Thursday.

Colorado residents who are struggling to pay their rent because of coronavirus related job loss, illness or income loss may seek assistance from the relief fund.

“Like many others across the country, Colorado residents are experiencing overwhelming financial pressure and desperately need help from those who are financially secure in their communities,” said Tina Oswald, executive director of RRF.

To qualify for assistance:

Residents who meet the program criteria can apply for partial-to-full rent payments if they have experienced virus-related income or job loss

The relief funds will be given on a first-come, first-served basis

Donations to the Colorado fund are gratefully accepted.

Additional COVID-19 resident resources are available.