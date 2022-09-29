DENVER (KDVR) — The state health department is covering all bases to ensure older Coloradans know about the newest COVID-19 booster.

Text and email messages will be sent to all Coloradans over the age of 65 in the Colorado Immunization Information System who are due for an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster. The shot was approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sept. 1 and is available at immunization sites across the state.

The department is sending text messages originating from 45778 that will read, “Pfizer and Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccines offer protection from the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Our records show that you may be due for an omicron dose. To find a vaccine clinic near you, visit: https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder Opt Out=STOP.”

Emails from cdphe.vaccine.registry@state.co.us will read as such:

Hello, Just like COVID-19 has evolved, so has the vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccines are designed to offer protection from the omicron variant. The omicron variant is the most common and dominant COVID-19 variant in Colorado and throughout the United States. Our records show that you may be due for an omicron dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Getting an omicron dose can help protect you, your loved ones, and our community. There are hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine providers across Colorado, including 10 community vaccination sites and mobile bus clinics throughout the state. To find a vaccine clinic near you, visit: https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder. To schedule an in-home vaccination visit, call 1-877-268-2926. The call line is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT and in multiple languages. *Note. If you already received an updated dose of COVID-19 vaccine, let us know about it by completing this secure Google form. We are standing by to update your immunization record in the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS). For additional information and resources about staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, visit these web pages: https://covid19.colorado.gov/staying-up-to-date, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html CIIS is a lifelong immunization record tracking system under the Colorado Immunization Registry Act of 2007. Your participation is voluntary.

The Pfizer booster targets the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants responsible for most of the current COVID-19 cases and has asked U.S. regulators to approve it for children ages 5 to 11.