Relief fund created for Colorado’s hospitality workers

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been a rough couple of months for bars and restaurants in the LoDo area, to say the least.

“We really relied on the money from the Rockies season to supplement our rent and bills and income,” said Forage Server and Bartender Jennifer Sweet.

“With the cancellation of the Rockies season, along with the pandemic, it’s been really really hard,” she added.

Restaurants make up nearly 10% of the state’s workforce in Colorado

Sweet says she was able to get on unemployment, but only temporarily.

“I got a little bit of money from them, and then they cancelled it. I’m not sure why. With the Angel relief fund, that extra $500 really helped out just getting caught up on some bills,” Sweet told FOX31.

The Angel Relief fund was set up by the Colorado Restaurant Association, to help that state’s hospitality workers with emergency expenses.

To date, they’ve raised $1.7 million in grant money, but initially struggled to get the word out.

“A couple weeks ago, they approached us to reach out to our following and help them disperse the funds,” On The House Chief Technology Officer Braden Holt said.

On The House is an app that offers food and drink deals in Denver.

So far, they’ve helped 1,500 hospitality workers access grant money from the Angel Relief Fund.

“We have been in the industry for a while and have a lot of connections. We’re able to reach more so, I think, the individual hospitality employee versus the restaurants,” Holt explained.

Applicants are typically awarded increments of $500 of $1,000.

“Considering I was a bartender and a lot of my income was cash every night, the $500 I’ve been able to just get caught up on bills and help out with some groceries and rent,” Sweet said.

Hospitality staff will still be able to apply for and receive grant money, even after restaurants begin opening back up for dine-in services.

“As long as you’ve been affected by it—so that could just mean you’re underemployed. Even in that scenario, you’d still qualify for the grant,” said Holt.

For more information on the Angel Relief Fund, click here.