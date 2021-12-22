Regis vaccine requirement now includes COVID-19 boosters

DENVER (KDVR) – Regis University extended the vaccine requirement to include booster shots on Wednesday. School officials cited concern over the fast spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant as the reason for the new requirement.

Proof of booster shots for all faculty, staff and students will be required by Feb. 1, 2022 or six months after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The current campus vaccination rate is 94%, school officials said. Face coverings are required at the school.

School officials required all students, faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 23, at the beginning of the academic year. Exemptions are available for some, including those who are fully remote, according to the university.

The university is preparing to update current Coronavirus protocols for the start of the Spring semester in January if needed, according to school officials.