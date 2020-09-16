Regis University quarantines Residence Village for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

DENVER (KDVR) — Regis University said it is implementing a two-week quarantine of Residence Village due to a COVID-19 outbreak traced to the village.

In a post on Wednesday, Regis said public health data showed nearly 60% of all cases on campus can be traced to the village.

The university also said this action is being taken to keep residents and the university community as safe as possible.

Here’s a list of cases, according to Regis University:

Campus Cases: 26 | Recovered Cases: 6

Residential: 21 | Commuter: 5 | Employee: 0 | On-Campus Isolation: 143

Current Campus Case Rate: 1.04%

Colorado Test Positivity Rate: 3.1%

Semester Case Count: 32