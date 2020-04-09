Red tape holding up PPE supply, says Colorado company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) -- A Colorado company with contracts to ship millions of pieces of personal protective equipment to the United States said negotiations are stalled because of government red tape.

Tread Global, based in Wheat Ridge, has an office in China and close contacts with manufacturers there. They can produce millions of face masks, gowns, face shields and more every week.

"We’ve been working for the last two weeks, really around the clock, with our guys there on the ground to make these deals," said Tread Global's Chief Marketing Officer Benjamin Ray.

Ray said the company has contracts with three manufacturers that can deliver the following PPE, that's already been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and ship it to Colorado and other states in as few as 12 days:

1.2 million N-95 masks

3 million medical masks

3 million surgical masks

3.4 million surgical gloves

40,000 gowns

120,000 face shields

"We have about four days left to put deposits down from the companies to secure our line," Ray said. "And so we need signed POs (purchase orders), as well as a deposit, to get these things going."

Ray said Tread Global has been negotiating with Colorado, along with Michigan, Louisiana, Alabama and Washington state and has also reached out to the federal government.

Colorado's Innovation Response Team confirms it's had conversations with Tread Global, but has not said if they've stopped or why.

Ray said if the contracts are not signed soon, the equipment will go to the states or even other countries.

"It isn’t that there’s a lack of PPE," Ray said, "It's just that the red tape is holding things up."