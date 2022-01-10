Record-breaking number of Colorado COVID cases reported on Jan. 5 with more than 17,000

Test positive for COVID-19? Here’s how long you need to isolate, according to the CDC. (Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — State health department updates nearly doubled the number of COVID cases seen at the peak of the fall 2020 wave.

Last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said a reporting error had undercounted the number of COVID cases on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6. Monday, it released the updated figures. On Jan. 5, Colorado had a total of 17,438 new cases reported to the state and another 10,618 on Jan. 6.

These are preliminary figures that may change as the state compiles more data.

This is more than twice the daily case counts of the fall 2020 wave when the highest case counts recorded approached 7,000 per day.

Deaths rates have been declining since last fall. That data, however, typically lags several weeks behind case and hospitalization data.