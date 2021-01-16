Record-breaking amount of food distributed by the Food Bank of the Rockies in 2020

DENVER (KDVR) — In the year of a global pandemic creating record unemployment, the Food Bank of the Rockies distributed an unprecedented amount of food to those in need.

The non-profit organization ramped up drive-up distributions and home delivery while working with its Hunger Relief Partner network to allocate over 100 million pounds of food or 83 million meals.

“We’ve seen an entirely new level of demand for food in our communities,” Erin Pulling said, Food Bank of the Rockies President and CEO. “We’re serving many people who have lost their jobs and are facing food insecurity for the first time. More than 30% of the people we’re serving report never needing food assistance before this. And families and individuals who were already vulnerable have found themselves in dire need.”

The Food Bank of the Rockies distributed 71.5 million pounds of food in 2019, experiencing a 43% increase for 2020 and the largest amount the organization has ever seen in its 42-year history.

The organizations is focused on fresh produce in its meals and expanding mobile pantries, food for kids, and home delivery services for community members who are high-risk.

As a non-profit organization, funds and volunteers are appreciated more so during this time. Find the closest locations providing emergency food assistance to help out.