Realtors turn to technology during pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — The real estate industry is now turning to technology to help them adapt during the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the power of technology, we are able to still conduct business," said Delroy Gill with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

Realtors in Denver are still trying to figure out how the mayor’s "stay at home" order will impact them, but others outside Denver County are forging ahead, at least for now.

Some have clients that must relocate.

“I know showings are down overall in the market, but our clients are in situations where they need to buy a home, or they need to sell a home,” Gill said.

So, Gill is offering options. Some homeowners want people to wear booties, gloves and masks when they see a home. Others want to shoot video for virtual tours.

Many are OK with ZOOM or FaceTime showings -- something Gill has done a lot of this week.

“I have to run over to houses, make sure I’m taking the precautions, gloves and masks, and whatever we need to do based on the homeowners' requirements, go around, get some video shots and send it in, or FaceTime them live at the property,” he said.

Gill is also setting up listing appointments over ZOOM or FaceTime, and he plans to attend a closing over FaceTime as well.

“Right now, we still are pretty busy. Maybe that may change in the future, we don’t know, but we are rolling with the punches as best we can,” he said.