Real estate company donates warehouse space to Colorado Office of Emergency Management for COVID-19 response efforts

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Prologis, Inc., a real estate investment company, has donated 64,491 square feet of warehouse space to the State Emergency Operations Center to use for storage and distribution of critical personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 resources.

The donation is valued at more than $304,720.

“The private sector plays a critical role in the disaster response and recovery efforts of the state,” stated Colorado Office of Emergency Management Director Mike Willis, “This donation is a key example of our Colorado partners stepping up to support our efforts in a way that saves thousands of dollars for our community.”

On Monday, the state’s logistics staff and warehouse manager received the keys to the space.

PPE and other resources will be consolidated this week from two other locations that the state is renting.

“As Colorado works to recover from the pandemic, we are proud to support organizations like the Office of Emergency Management which is on the frontlines of COVID-19 response efforts,” said Prologis chief legal officer and ESG head Edward S. Nekritz. “Through our Space for Good Program, we are in a unique position to contribute our platform of available assets in service to our communities.”

