Rapid COVID-19 tests expected in Colorado next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- COVID-19 test kits that can produce results in anywhere from two to 10 minutes are expected to arrive at Denver International Airport early next week.

"We do have confirmation from the manufacturer that it is to be shipped out over the weekend. We would expect to have it early next week here in Denver," Josh Disbrow, the CEO of AYTU BioScience, said.

Disbrow's company has the North American rights to distribute the same rapid tests used to get COVID-19 results quickly in China.

The news came just two days after Disbrow asked the Problem Solvers to get the attention of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George attended a press conference held by Polis on Wednesday and brought up Disbrow's testing kits.

"If you would connect us, Joe, we would be happy to take 100,000 test kits and deploy those as quickly as possible," Polis said.

Two days later, Disbrow said he's been able to talk with the governor's office and win FDA Emergency Use Approval to import 100,000 testing kits that can determine COVID-19 antibodies with just a drop of blood.

"We are now in the process of finally getting product out of China. That's obviously been another issue. . .getting medical supplies out of China has not been as easy as we would've liked," said Disbrow.

Despite complicated supply lines, Disbrow is confident his company can import 100,000 testing kits weekly for as long as needed.

"This has a dramatic impact to curtail the spread and enable us to have a much clearer picture of really who needs to be triaged and treated and who just needs to stay at home, quarantined and really out of the line of fire," Disbrow said.

The rapid tests can be done in any doctor's office, and they're considered safer to administer because a phlebotomist can draw blood instead of taking a nasal swap, which might loosen virus particles into the air.

Once the kits arrive in Colorado, it could still potentially take a few more days to send them to health care providers across the country.