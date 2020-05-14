Pueblo Schools plans virtual graduation ceremonies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) – Pueblo School District 60 is making virtual graduation ceremonies a special experience for students and their families by creating professionally produced graduation videos.
Plans for the virtual ceremony include:
- Five separate professionally produced graduation videos for each school
- Students shown walking on stage and receiving their diploma while wearing cap-and-gown
- All speeches that would’ve taken place during a traditional graduation
- Recognition of gold and silver cords
- School-specific musical performances, submitted by each school.
- Will be premiered on the District 60 Vimeo page as well as Comcast Channel 18 at each school’s originally scheduled times:
- Paragon/Dutch Clark: Thursday, May 28, 6 p.m.
- Centennial High School: Friday, May 29, 3 p.m.
- Central High School: Friday, May 29, 7 p.m.
- South High School: Saturday, May 30, 8 a.m.
- East High School: Saturday, May 30, noon
- Graduation videos will be replayed on Comcast channel 18 throughout the summer and be permanently archived on the District 60 Vimeo page