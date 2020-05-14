Pueblo Schools plans virtual graduation ceremonies

Coronavirus

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

Graduation senior amid coronavirus pandemic. (Credit: Mountain View Studio)

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) – Pueblo School District 60 is making virtual graduation ceremonies a special experience for students and their families by creating professionally produced graduation videos.

Plans for the virtual ceremony include:

  • Five separate professionally produced graduation videos for each school
  • Students shown walking on stage and receiving their diploma while wearing cap-and-gown
  • All speeches that would’ve taken place during a traditional graduation
  • Recognition of gold and silver cords
  • School-specific musical performances, submitted by each school. 
  • Will be premiered on the District 60 Vimeo page as well as Comcast Channel 18 at each school’s originally scheduled times:
    • Paragon/Dutch Clark: Thursday, May 28, 6 p.m.
    • Centennial High School: Friday, May 29, 3 p.m.
    • Central High School: Friday, May 29, 7 p.m.
    • South High School: Saturday, May 30, 8 a.m.
    • East High School: Saturday, May 30, noon
  • Graduation videos will be replayed on Comcast channel 18 throughout the summer and be permanently archived on the District 60 Vimeo page

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories