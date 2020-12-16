Pueblo County coroner activates ‘Deployable Morgue Unit’ to help store bodies

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that it has activated its “Deployable Morgue Unit,” a semi-truck that can help store bodies.

According to the coroner’s office, the semi will be used for “short-term storage of recently deceased persons awaiting final arrangements.”

Like the rest of the Front Range, Pueblo County is currently under “Level Red” restrictions in the state’s dial system.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the county has a two-week average positivity rate of 12.2%. Public health experts say positivity rates should be below 5% to keep a pandemic under control. However, the county has also had 10 days of declining or stable COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,705 people in Pueblo County have tested positive for COVID-19 and 237 people have died from the virus, according to CDPHE data.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has activated it's Deployable Morgue Unit. The unit is staged and operating in support of the Healthcare and Deathcare providers in the County. It will be used for the short-term storage of recently deceased persons awaiting final arrangements. pic.twitter.com/pL8L7ueTEy — Pueblo County Coroner (@CoronerPueblo) December 15, 2020