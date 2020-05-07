Proposal would protect companies from lawsuits if workers contract COVID-19

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — As 280 workers test positive for coronavirus at the JBS meat-packing facility in Greeley, a new proposal would potentially block them from suing the company over contracting COVID-19.

Ohio Congressman Mike Turner plans to introduce a bill that would give employers immunity from civil lawsuits from employees who contract the virus, provided the employer is following state and federal law.

“That would be horrific,” said Deb Suniga with the Latino Coalition of Weld County. “Do you know how many folks, how many families would be affected here in Weld County alone? Just in JBS.”

The outbreak at JBS is currently the largest in Colorado. In addition to the 280 confirmed cases among workers, seven employees have died from the virus.

Suniga has been working with unions and workers to help advocate for more personal protective equipment and testing, and has been in touch with several hospitalized workers.

“A lot of families have contacted attorneys privately,” Suniga said. “Some of them are being taken off of ventilators, they’re not doing well. They don’t have insurance. So what recourses do those families have if they do this?”

The proposal also gives workers the right to quit and collect unemployment if they don’t feel safe returning to work.