Profanity-filled COVID-19 message shames Five Points residents after evening howl

DENVER (KDVR) — Step outside at 8 p.m. pretty much anywhere in Denver and you’ll hear people howling for frontline workers.

However, what followed that sound in Five Points is a little less unifying.

Residents who live near 24th Street and Glenarm Place say they’ve heard an expletive-filled COVID-19 message blaring through the neighborhood on a loud speaker, shaming people who don’t follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“It’s vulgar. It’s out there. I was in shock. I was actually like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ We were standing around looking, like, ‘When is this going to stop?'” explained Marianna Yurkevich, who heard the tirade and began recording it on her cellphone.

“At first it sounded like an emergency broadcast coming out, like it’s going to be a tornado warning,” she said.

The message continues for about two minutes and was followed by laughter from some surrounding balconies.

“It is hilarious — so funny,” said Yurkevich.

No one seems to know where the message originated, but Yurkevich’s video has gone viral, having been shared more than 6,000 times.

“It’s wild how many people have shared it. It’s crazy,” she said.

It’s cheap entertainment at a time when street performances are hard to find.

“Anything lighthearted, this is the time to soak it in because everyone is going through something. Everyone’s going through a hard time right now, so I’m going to take anything that can make me laugh and make me smile and this is it,” Yurkevich said.