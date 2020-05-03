Procession, ceremony for fallen Colorado paramedic Paul Cary held Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — The community honored a paramedic from the Denver metro area who died Thursday after treating COVID-19 patients in New York City.

Paul Cary, 66, volunteered to go to New York with Ambulnz’s coronavirus response team.

For more than three decades, Cary worked as a firefighter and paramedic for Aurora Fire Rescue. During that time, he impacted countless lives.

Sunday night, a casket with Cary’s body returned to Denver on plane from New York.

A procession of fire and EMS vehicles traveled from Denver International Airport to Olinger Hampden Funeral Home. A ceremony was held outside the funeral home.

Paul Cary