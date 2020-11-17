Problem Solvers look into types of testing and how the state counts cases

DENVER (KDVR) — With more people looking to get tested around the nation before the holidays, we are getting more questions about which test you should take. We have also gotten a few questions about how tests are counted.

The Problem Solvers looked into the differences between rapid tests and traditional swab testing.

There are a lot of people looking for fast results right now. Experts are warning folks not to swap accuracy for speed.

Demand for testing is going up both nationwide and here in Colorado. Last week, the state reported results for more than 51,000 tests in just one day. At state sites, you’ll most likely get a nasal polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

“When people say, ‘Oh I got a test and I have to send it off to the lab, generally they are talking about a molecular test. Really that molecular test is looking for the viral particles, the virus themselves. Really the ribonucleic acid (RNA),” said Dr. Mark Montano, medical director of HealthONE’s CareNow urgent care clinics.

In some cases, it can take as many as five to seven days to get results back. So, more and more people are turning to rapid testing.

“We also have a rapid test called the Abbott ID NOW which is also a molecular test so it looks for that same RNA. It amplifies it similar to what happens with the send out test and it’s a very good test meaning if it says you are positive, chances are you are positive. If it says you are negative, you are likely negative,” Montano said.

Getting a nasal swab test could be more accurate than one using your saliva.

“The nasal swab and the PCR is good then right after that is the spit test. That’s a source way in the back, as it comes out it’s diluted so you get less and less. Your signals are not as sure as they are if you had a good, deep sample,” said May Chu, clinical professor at Colorado’s School of Public Health.

No test is 100% accurate; some people have reported different results from different tests. Doctors have a suggestion to make sure you get a clear answer.

“It’s usually a false negative but it could be a false positive. You always should confirm it with a deeper nasopharyngeal swab, PCR test,” Chu said.

With all the testing, some have wondered if tests are being counted twice. Colorado’s numbers are climbing quickly but the state says they are only counting people once.

The state has more than 160,000 positive cases right now. Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) wants people to know that a case signifies a person with a positive test result.

If a person tests positive more than once, their additional test is added to their existing case. Test encounters, however, reflect how many people were tested in a day and a person can be counted twice there if they got tested twice in a day.