Principal defends picture of teachers, staff posing with few wearing masks

ELIZABETH, Colo. (KDVR) — Some Elbert County parents are concerned about a photo showing nearly 50 teachers and staff members at Legacy Academy in Elizabeth gathered at a ribbon cutting for a new addition to the school. Few are wearing masks.

“I was in disbelief, I was in shock,” said one parent who wanted to remain anonymous.

She said she is considering pulling her child out of Legacy.

“To me that’s what it says — that I’m willing to do this for a photo op, but I’m willing to do it when there’s no kids around either,” she said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the school’s principal, Tammy Thorn. In a statement, she said:

“The photo that you are referring to took less than five minutes for everyone to stand with masks on and then only two seconds to snap the photo (significantly less than the CDPHE definition of close contact which is less that 6 feet for more than 15 minutes). We were still able to comply with all mandates and procedures.”

While the situation is not considered a close contact by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, this parent still feels the image sets a bad example for kids.

“I just want people to realize that they’re not just affecting themselves when they make these decisions to wear a mask, not wear a mask,” she said. “It affects everyone around them.”

When asked about the example the school is setting for kids, Thorn replied with a written statement:

“What I would like to convey is that I would hope that our families and students see what we do each and every day in our building to help our students become the best version of themselves and not glance at a photo on social media to make assumptions about who and what we are. We sometimes remind children, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover.’ This is usually spoken to mean, ‘Get to know people. Get to know the HEART of people. Don’t look at me and make assumptions based on height or weight, perfections or imperfections.’ Know me. So, to your question, my reply is, every single day and everything we are built upon is the betterment of all of our children. It’s who we are. It’s what we do. We’d like to be evaluated on that alone.”