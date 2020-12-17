Pressure over holiday gatherings creates divide among families

DENVER (KDVR) – People across the country are dealing with a holiday dilemma. Many are discovering that canceling Hanukkah or Christmas gatherings isn’t so easy.

The process is leading to distress, according to mental health providers. In many families, not everyone sees eye-to-eye on the seriousness of this pandemic. The divide is also leading to hurt feelings.

While vaccines promise to be the “light at the end of the pandemic tunnel,” doctors warn that we are nowhere near vaccine herd immunity.

“Without substantial mitigation, the middle of January can be a really dark time for us,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci during a recent briefing with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Dr. Eric French, medical director of adult in-patient psychiatry at HealthONE, said plenty of families are divided over the decision of– to gather … or not to gather.

“I’m seeing a lot of disappointment, people who are struggling with this issue,” French said.

French said we should all be honest about our comfort level with family members while also validating the mutual disappointment of not being together. To make sure conversations don’t turn heated, French advises against going off on a COVID tangent.

“I think the key is to make sure that this doesn’t become a scientific debate about COVID-19,” French said. “It needs to stay about the individual’s comfort level.”

French said people will face anxiety about having these conversations and feel guilty afterwards. However, remembering next year is promising can help us all stay on track.

“Most family members are going to appreciate those who are at an increased risk saying, ‘Hey, look, I’m not necessarily comfortable with this,’” French said.

Mental health providers anticipate lot of emotional and mental distress to fade as the pandemic fades. There is some concern over PTSD for those who’ve been severely lonely and depressed during the year 2020.