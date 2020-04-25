President Trump thanks Colorado residents after federal ventilator delivery

DENVER (KDVR) — Eleven hospitals in the state of Colorado received 100 ventilators on April 16 to help COVID-19 patients.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump sent out a Tweet thanking Colorado residents for writing him gracious notes about the ventilators.

The ventilators initially were distributed to 11 hospital across the state, however, they will be moved based on current need of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The following hospitals currently have a portion of the delivered ventilators:

Denver Health and Hospital Authority (Denver): 15 ventilators

University Hospital (Denver): 15 ventilators

St. Anthony’s Hospital (Denver): 15 ventilators

Swedish Medical Center (Denver): 15 ventilators

St. Mary’s Hospital (Grand Junction): five ventilators

Mercy Medical Center (Durango): five ventilators

San Luis Valley Medical Center (Alamosa): five ventilators

Parkview Medical Center (Pueblo): 10 ventilators

Memorial Central (Colorado Springs): five ventilators

North Colorado Medical Center (Greeley): five ventilators

UC Health (Greely): five ventilators

The ventilators were allocated through the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). Once the pandemic ends, the ventilators will be returned to SNS.

As of Saturday, April 25, Colorado hospitals have 1,089 adult critical care ventilators. Currently, 436 are in use and 653 are available for patients.

A spokesperson with Gov. Jared Polis’ office sent FOX31 the following statement about our state’s current ventilator situation and the President’s tweet:

“The Governor appreciates any ventilator the state receives from the federal government and continues to aggressively pursue partnerships with the private sector and other states to ensure life-saving materials are provided to the state of Colorado during this global pandemic.”