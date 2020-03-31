Precautions to take if caring for a family member with COVID-19 inside your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — With the number of COVID-19 cases rising each day, more people will find themselves caring for a sick family member in their home. Doctors say there are precautions they should take.

Dr. Jason Kelly is the chief medical officer at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree. He says the first step in caring for a COVID-19 patient in your home is to isolate them, ideally in their own bedroom.

Keep the door shut and their window open. Leave meals and anything else they need at the door.

“That kind of real vigilance about infection prevention is critical,” Kelly said.

Social distancing is key, Kelly says, if there is any interaction.

“It good for the patient to be able to wear the mask if they are interacting with people,” he said.

Any exchange of items has an inherent risk.

“When the caregiver is collecting, say, those dishes, for example, it's very important that they either wear gloves or as they take them immediately to the kitchen sink, that they are immediately sanitizing their hands, because that’s really where you run a high risk of transmission," Kelly said.

The virus can spread if you touch an affected surface and then touch your face. The normal dishwashing and washing machine process should work fine, Kelly said.

If the family shares one bathroom, the patient should use a mask if they have one. Leave time in between uses, wipe down the surfaces with sanitizing wipes and be sure to wash your hands.

“Really, it is about hand hygiene, and try not to touch your face,” he said.

Any household members who are at high risk should consider staying elsewhere.