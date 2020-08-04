Poudre School District will be 100% remote until at least mid-October

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Poudre School District in northern Colorado announced Tuesday that all students will learn online until at least Oct. 16.

“We will re-evaluate public health conditions between now and then and determine whether we can responsibly open schools or if we will need to continue remote education,” Dr. Sandra Smyser, the district’s superintendent, said in a statement.

PSD is one of many districts along the Front Range that has announced changes due to the pandemic.

“We have remained ready to adjust plans to address the needs and safety of everyone in our PSD community. We have tracked current Larimer County COVID-19 data and overall community risk and consulted frequently with (Larimer County Department of Health and Environment) officials. Considering the safety of all, we do not want PSD’s actions to result in a potential spike in cases in our community. We have watched closely as school districts across the country have recently opened schools and experienced just that,” Smyser said.

PSD is the ninth-largest school district in Colorado in terms of student population. It serves 30,000 students across 52 schools.

The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 24.

PSD said it will release more information about its back-to-school plans on Friday.