Post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge expected to show in data this week

DENVER (KDVR) — This week will be a make-or-break point regarding Colorado’s collective will to battle COVID-19 through the holidays.

Colorado is now on a countdown waiting for visible signs of a post-Thanksgiving “surge upon surge.” Last week, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said the earliest cases from a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 spike would begin on Dec. 7.

So far, new cases are in the midst of a three-day downward trend.

The 7-day moving average for new cases peaked on Nov. 18 and ticked up again the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Since Dec. 3, cases have resumed their downward slide and stand at 4406 per day – roughly those of Nov. 14.

Deaths are currently at their lowest number since early November, having slid from a Nov. 25 record 7-day average of 38 per day to 20 on Dec 3.