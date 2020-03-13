Post Malone concert goes on at Pepsi Center despite outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Post Malone fans had mixed reactions about the decision not to cancel his Pepsi Center concert Thursday night.

With the NHL and NBA suspending their seasons, some thought entertainment would be next in line.

Among those who attended the concert was Gabriella Masseran, who is not too concerned about the coronavirus.

“I’m not too worried about it,” she said. “I’m just trying to live my life. I’m not going to be scared of something that I don’t really have to be scared of.”

Post Malone fan Madeline Merritt said she believes youth is on her side.

“You can’t have the coronavirus destroy your whole life. Go out, have fun. Live every day like it’s your last," she said.