Possible community exposure to COVID-19 at CSU-Pueblo Assistant Wrestling Coach’s funeral

PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is notifying participants of the Mike Roumph Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 20 at the Thunderzone that an attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

Mike Roumph was a CSU-Pueblo assistant wrestling coach and died in a rafting accident on the Arkansas River in the Royal Gorge on June 5.

“This is a public notice notifying anyone who was at the Mike Roumph Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 20 as an attendee tested positive for COVID-19,” said Randy Evetts, director of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “Anyone who was at the Thunderzone June 20 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 at least through July 4.”

Individuals who were at the Thunderzone for this event and are showing any symptoms of COVID-19 should remain at home and contact their health care provider. If you are having symptoms, do not go to work, stay home, isolate and get tested.

Anyone having symptoms, even if they are mild, should get tested for COVID-19. Testing is available at the Colorado State Fairgrounds Tuesday, June 30, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. Testing will resume after the Fourth of July holiday beginning July 6 – July 31, every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 9:00 am-3:00 pm.

It is important to note a negative test does not mean you cannot get sick afterwards, especially within 14 days after exposure. Continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate at home if symptoms develop and get tested.

“Community members are encouraged to wash your hands frequently, wear a cloth mask that covers your mouth and nose when out in public, and practice social distancing,” Evetts said.

Public health officials recommend community members keep in mind the following to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in public places:

If you feel symptoms of COVID-19 (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea), notify your employer and stay at home.

To protect the Pueblo community and the most vulnerable, everybody has a responsibility to:

Follow the Governor’s Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors order.

Wear a non-medical cloth face covering while out in public for necessary activities.

Minimize social activities and being physically close to other people.

Isolate yourself if you feel symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, temperature of 100.4 or higher, chills, headache, sore throat and new loss of smell or taste, call your medical provider before visiting them.

Seek preventative and routine care through your primary care provider and use the emergency room when medically necessary.

Wash your hands with soap regularly.

Cough or sneeze into elbow or tissue.

Stay home when you’re sick.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Clean surfaces frequently touched.

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment encourages residents and media to seek out credible, reliable sources of information on COVID-19: www.puebloemergency.info or Pueblo’s COVID-19 Hotline 719-583-4444.