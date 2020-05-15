Poll: COVID-19 is making people rethink living in big cities

DENVER (KDVR) — A new poll shows more people are considering moving to rural areas from larger cities due to the pandemic.

The data was collected from a Harris Poll.

Nationally, it shows more than 3 in 10 Americans are so concerned about COVID-19, they’d prefer living in a rural community more than 21 miles from any major city (37%).

The data also shows 35% of people polled would consider moving to a suburb within 10 miles of a major city.

“I do know there are some folks in NYC who seem to be flocking towards the country, which is understandable since it’s such a densely populated area,” said Kelly Moye with the Colorado Association of Realtors.

Moye said while the trend may be evident in cities like New York, in Colorado she’s noticing something different.

“Here what we’re really seeing more of is people who want to move closer to their family members,” Moye said. “I’ve received lots of calls from people wanting to list their homes and when I asked why, it’s because their mom or dad lived in a different part of the state or outside of the state. And during this whole situation, they realized the importance of living close to them and helping them and being there for them.”

Along the Front Range, Moye said she’s also heard from people looking for units and homes with additional rooms so they can create personal offices and work from home easier.

“I think people working from home and living in more affordable places instead of, let’s say downtown, I absolutely think we’re going to see more of in the future,” Moye said.

Moye said it’s too early to tell how things will pan out, but adds she has been surprised by several inquiries so far.