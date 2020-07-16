Political pushback erupts as Polis mandates masks statewide

DENVER (KDVR) — A statewide mask mandate, issued by Gov. Jared Polis, is receiving pushback from state Republicans. They are calling it unconstitutional and unnecessary. Republican lawmakers are accusing the Democratic governor of “bowing to political pressures and letting the mob rule Colorado’s policies.”

For those who believe a mandate will lead to a significant amount of people openly defying perceived government overreach, Polis said laws are meant to be followed. His order will have the force of law, and citizens do not have the freedom to pick and choose which laws to follow.

“It’s doesn’t matter whether you agree politically with speed limits or with drunk driving laws, but we follow the law,” Polis said.

The statewide mandate comes amid growing resistance on the local level in certain parts of Colorado. The city of Brighton and Douglas County are just two examples of places that recently pulled away from a local health department mask mandate. Some politicians say they trust in voluntary compliance.

“At this point in time, this is the least bad of the options that we have at our disposal,” said Polis, referencing his mandate.

Polis is hoping the hyper-political rhetoric around mask mandates will be toned down.

“I don’t know how, in anybody’s mind, this became a game of political football,” Polis said. “It’s simple. It’s common sense and it’s data.”

READ: FAQ about the governor’s new mask order

Enforcement will be carried out on the local level. Within hours or the governor’s announcement, Weld County announced it will not be actively enforcing the governor’s mask order due to a lack of resources.

State Rep. Patrick Neville, a Republican who represents Douglas County, said Polis is on a “power trip.”

Neville said he has retained legal counsel with the intent to sue over the new order.

The Governor is on a power trip and IMO his mask mandate is a clear violation of our civil liberties. I’ve retained counsel with the intent to sue. Stay tuned…#copolitics — Rep. Patrick Neville (@PatrickForCO) July 16, 2020