Polis: When bars and restaurants reopen, it will be a gradual process

DENVER (KDVR) – In a Facebook Live interview with FOX31 Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis said when restaurants and bars reopen, the process will be gradual.

Currently, Polis’ stay-at-home order is set to expire on April 26, so April 27 is the earliest date – for the moment – restaurants and bars could serve customers.

“There is likely to be additional social distancing as we reopen,” Polis said, adding, “So it’s very unlikely on April 27 that things are going to be like Jan. 27."

Polis hinted that a restaurant may only be able to seat 25 or 30 percent of their tables at first.

“When restaurants can return to in-restaurant dining, it's unlikely it will be at full capacity,” Polis said. “We are going to monitor and track that in real time."