Polis under increased pressure to mandate masks statewide as COVID-19 cases climb

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis warned on Tuesday that Colorado could face a similar ordeal as Texas if Coloradans continue to let their guard down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Polis sounded the alarm while continuing to face criticism for not mandating masks statewide.

More than half of Coloradans are under some type of local mask mandate.

During his Tuesday press conference on the state’s COVID-19 response, Polis called on Coloradans to unify around the idea of wearing masks and staying distant.

“We don’t want to have to take extraordinary measures as we had to in April to free up additional [hospital] beds,” Polis said.

Polis calls hospital capacity his “North Star” in determining whether to, again, impose restrictions on Coloradans. To avoid another shutdown, Polis urged anti-maskers to have a change of heart.

“It’s not so much about just your rights,” he said. “It’s also about protecting the right to live of those who are impacted by your decisions.”

During the press conference, Polis was pressed on why he hasn’t issued a statewide mask mandate. Various governors across the country have already mandate masks.

Polis previously said enforcement would be an issue, but that excuse did not prevent the governor from issuing a stay-at-home order during the early stages of the pandemic.

Without a mask mandate, some business owners have been less likely to require masks— fearing they will alienate some customers.

“Whether it’s required in your area or not, the rational choice is simply to wear a mask,” Polis said.

In Denver — where mask wearing is mandated — the city is receiving, on average, a dozen mask violation complaints per day. Meanwhile, Polis said he’s trying to get data on whether mask mandates actually result in more mask wearing.

“I want to take whatever action leads to Coloradans being safer, and we certainly haven’t ruled everything out,” he said.