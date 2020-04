DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a televised address at 6:30 p.m. Monday, his office confirmed Friday evening.

FOX31 plans to air the address.

While the governor will discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus, the specific details of his address are currently unknown.

As of Friday, there were 4,173 coronavirus cases, 111 deaths and 823 hospitalizations statewide.

Polis’ stay-at-home order is scheduled to last until April 11.