Polis: Stay-at-home measures effective in flattening curve, ‘Safer at Home’ guidelines needed to stay on course

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado has managed to “flatten the curve” and at the same time, “Safer at Home” measures are needed to stay on course.

There are concerns some people may let their guard down and create another wave of COVID-19.

The wearing of masks and Coloradans’ efforts to social distance appear to have scored a big win in round one against COVID-19.

“We’ve flattened the curve. We bought the time that we need to expand health care capacity and to create a sustainable way to manage living with the virus,” Polis said.

The governor rolled out the new State’s “Safer at Home” policy, saying there’s still a great deal of concern.

“We’re not out of the woods yet. You need to make sure that you are still taking the steps that you can to protect yourself and others,” said Polis.

Polis warned of a second wave of the virus if people relax preventative measures too soon.

“If folks don’t practice personal responsibility, the rate of positive cases and hospital deaths could increase again and there could be additional restrictions that are placed on our activities and our ability to earn a livelihood,” he said.

The new guidelines, which began Monday except in counties that extended stay-at-home orders, allow non-critical stores to start curbside pickup.

Additionally, real estate agents can show homes (but they cannot hold open houses).

On Friday, stores can begin opening their doors with best social distancing practices in place.

Personal services such as hairstylists, dog grooming and personal training for four or fewer people can also begin operating.

Then, on May 4, businesses can allow 50% of their staff to return to their offices.

Restaurants and bars must remain closed.

Polis said the spring phase of fighting the virus is over. Now, the battle transitions into a marathon.

The “Safer at Home” plan is scheduled to last for 30 days. However, it could be shortened, lengthened or changed, depending on how the virus spreads.