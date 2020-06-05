Polis signs order to speed up outdoor alcohol service permits

DENVER (KDVR) – An Executive Order that allows restaurants to obtain approval for serving alcoholic beverages in temporary outdoor dining spaces was signed by Governor Polis signed on Friday.

“We know this is a difficult time for so many Coloradans, especially those in our restaurant and service industry,” said Governor Jared Polis.

“That’s why we want to cut as much red tape as we can to ensure that restaurants can get creative in serving customers for outdoor dining in as safe and easy a manner as possible.”

The Executive Order:

Requires the Department of Revenue’s Liquor Enforcement Division to respond to the submission of an application for the temporary modification of a license within 24 hours

Allows restaurants to modify their licensed premises to include outdoor dining areas within 1,000 feet of the restaurant

Allows for the consumption of alcoholic beverages on a public right of way that has been authorized by ordinance, resolution, or rule adopted by a municipality, city and county

Suspends certain statutes to remove bureaucratic barriers