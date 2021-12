DENVER (KDVR) — While Colorado only has a handful of confirmed omicron variant cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says it is the dominant variant in the United States, accounting for 73% of new cases.

Meanwhile, in Colorado, cases and hospitalizations are dropping as the rest of the country grapples with surges of both.

Gov. Polis will be providing an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 1:15 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.