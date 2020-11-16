Polis, officials urge businesses to work remotely with COVID-19 cases increasing at rate of 4K per day

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis, local municipalities and business leaders are encouraging businesses to move their workforce to working from home.

The request is part of the state’s attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus with more than 4,000 cases on average per day being reported and the seven day positivity rate is more than 12%.

“Coloradans working remotely when possible will save lives,” Polis said. “Every Coloradan needs to step up and do our part to keep our communities healthy and our economy running, and they include working from home whenever possible these next few weeks.”

Officials from several counties with an increase in cases and hospitalizations have pledged to have as many city officials work from home as possible.

“Given the public health concerns from Colorado’s surge in COVID cases, Aurora will answer the Governor’s request by making sure that every city employee that can work remotely is working remotely and to set an example for other local governments, and for our private sector employers, to do the same,” Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said.

As of Sunday, about 1 in 110 people in Colorado have COVID-19. Polis and local leaders have stressed the importance of reducing contact with people outside their households, wearing masks, and staying home if they are sick.

“We can limit the spread of this virus by removing the opportunity for it to spread – by avoiding large gatherings, by wearing masks, by socially distancing and by working from home if you have the ability to do so,” Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said.

“With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s more important than ever. I join Governor Polis in urging Coloradans to work from home whenever possible, particularly as we enter the heart of the holiday season.”

The CEO of Ibotta said staff will be working remotely until at least July 2021. “It’s the right thing to do for our employees and their families.”