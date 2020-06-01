Polis modifies ‘Safer at Home’ guidelines, extends them to July 1

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis modified the state’s “Safer at Home” guidelines Monday, relaxing some restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. The edited executive order is now titled “Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors” and is extended until July 1.

READ: The entire modified executive order

Under the previous Safer at Home order, people over 65 or with underlying health conditions were required to stay home unless absolutely necessary. Under the edited order, those groups are now “encouraged to also enjoy Colorado’s outdoor spaces at a safe social distance, in addition to staying at home as much as possible,” according to Polis’ office.

Swimming pools and playgrounds can open at limited capacities, the governor said.

The order also calls upon the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to issue a corresponding public health order.

The CDPHE has released a draft of guidelines for houses of worship, child care, and outdoor and personal recreation. The department is seeking feedback from stakeholders until noon Wednesday. Final versions will be released Thursday.

“Our state has some of the most beautiful natural open spaces in the world and we want Coloradans to enjoy our vast, great outdoors. While we are all still safer at home, we are also able to practice greater social distancing in our great outdoors than in confined indoor spaces,” Polis said in a written statement. “It may feel like we are getting back to normal, but the virus is still here, and it could surge back the moment we let our guard down. We are still far from normal. Coloradans have to remain diligent, and must continue staying home or in the great outdoors away from others as much as possible, wearing masks when we leave the house, and washing our hands. Over these next few weeks, each and every one of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves and others, especially as we begin venturing out onto our trails and open space.”

The governor encouraged people with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested. There are a number of places to get tested for free, including the Pepsi Center in Denver. Additional testing information can be found on the CDPHE’s website.