Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order Wednesday afternoon. It goes into effect 6 a.m. Thursday and will last until April 11.

Many Coloradans, including the vast majority of people in metro Denver, live in counties where stay-at-home orders have already been announced.

Polis said he is issuing the order to save Coloradans’ lives.

Such orders require people to stay at home, except for the following reasons:

Getting groceries, food (including takeout) or essential household items

Getting medication or medical supplies

Getting medical care

Exercise (as long as social distancing is practiced)

In-person gatherings with people outside one’s residence are prohibited.

People can go to work if they provide essential products or services. Examples include health care workers, grocery store staff and some government employees (like first responders).

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated shortly with more specific details about Polis’ order.