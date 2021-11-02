Polis gives pandemic update as Colorado struggles with cases, hospitalizations

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis is updating Coloradans on how the pandemic has escalated in the state, as positivity rates rise and Colorado has seen more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any point this year.

Colorado’s new COVID case rates are going up as the national rate is falling. Dr. Richard Zane at UCHealth said Monday that healthcare is at its breaking point.

“If you have a heart attack, get in an accident, have a stroke, it’s likely that you are going to have delayed care, and delayed access to care because of the huge number of COVID patients that are hospitalized now. We simply don’t have room for regular care,” Zane said.

The governor will be joined by CDPHE State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman.

