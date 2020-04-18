Polis: Face coverings required for essential workers who interact with public

DENVER (KDVR) — In a press conference on Friday, Gov. Jared Polis said that all essential workers who interact with the public, such as grocery store employees and police officers, must wear masks.

The masks can be medical or non-medical face coverings.

“Hopefully you’ve been seeing that already at your grocery stores. But you are going to be seeing that — guaranteed — going forward,” Polis said.

The governor said the requirement will be strongly enforced.

“Most employers and workers are already doing this and we salute them for their proactive steps. But we don’t want to prolong the pain for everybody else because some aren’t,” Polis said.

Earlier this month, Polis recommended all Coloradans wear face coverings when out in public.