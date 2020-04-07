Polis extends Colorado stay-at-home order to April 26

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday evening that his statewide stay-at-home order will be extended until April 26. It was set to expire April 11.

Polis’ order went into effect March 26.

“The reason for the April 26 date is very simple: because the data and the science tells us that staying at home, it is our best chance, our only chance, to avoid a catastrophic loss of life — the

deaths of thousands of our friends, our neighbors, our family member,” Polis said in a televised address.

The order requires people to stay at home with some exceptions, including:

Getting groceries, food (including takeout) or essential household items

Getting medication or medical supplies

Getting medical care for a person or pet

Caring for vulnerable populations

Delivering food and supplies to others

Exercise (as long as social distancing is practiced)

In-person gatherings with people outside one’s residence are prohibited.

People can go to work if they provide essential products or services. Examples include health care workers, grocery store staff and some government employees (like first responders).

There are a number of other exceptions for certain industries, including some manufacturing, retail, finance, construction and media jobs.

All businesses that remain open must enforce social distancing practices.

“These closures and restrictions will be temporary. But when you lose a life, you lose it forever,” Polis said.

Earlier Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock extended the city’s stay-at-home order until April 30.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.