Polis: All on-site dining prohibited at Colorado restaurants and bars; Gyms, theaters and casinos closed

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday afternoon that all on-site dining will be prohibited at restaurants and bars in Colorado. The restrictions are part of an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Drive-thru, take-out and delivery services will still be permitted.

The order will remain in effect for 30 days. It is effective immediately.

The order follows similar ones already in place in Denver and Summit counties.

The governor also ordered gyms, theaters and casinos closed.

Additionally, all Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be closed from March 18 through April 18.

Polis said the state will adopt Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in real-time.