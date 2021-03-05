Police, fire agencies turn on lights at 6 p.m. to honor 6,000 COVID deaths in Colorado

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Dozens of police and fire agencies across Colorado turned on their lights at 6 p.m. Friday, paying tribute to the nearly 6,000 Coloradans who have died from COVID-19.

The tribute lasted for one minute, and happened on the one-year anniversary of the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.

Multiple first responders died from COVID-19, including an El Paso County Deputy, an Aurora paramedic and a former Westminster fire chief.

“When I think back to one year ago today, what a different world,” says Westminster Fire Lt. Brian Clark. “It kind of reminds me of 9/11, when the world was one way one day, and then it totally changed, and you expect it to get back to normal, but it’s going to have to find its own new normal.”



At Westminster Fire Station 6, Clark spent the minute reflecting on former Chief Pedigo’s impact on the community.

Pedigo died in December, after decades of service with the Westminster Fire Department and Westminster Police Department.

“Every time you tell someone you work with Westminster Fire, one of the first things they ask is, ‘Do you know Gary Pedigo?'” joked Clark. “How quickly it all changed for a guy that we all thought was invincible.”

Lights across downtown Denver were also lit Magenta Friday night, representing love, compassion, and kindness.