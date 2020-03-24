Playgrounds closed, team sports banned from Denver parks until April 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) — Big changes are coming to the way people can play at the park under Denver’s new stay-at-home orders.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, park visitors are prohibited from engaging in group activities, including basketball games, volleyball games and picnics, according to Mayor Michael Hancock.

Playgrounds will also be closed.

“We want people to be able to exercise. Walk their dogs,” Hancock said. “But what we’re not going to allow to happen are those types of things that we saw this weekend.”

Over the weekend, parks across the metro area were packed and not everyone was practicing safe social distancing.

“We saw two full games yesterday so you couldn’t even come play unless you were in the game,” park visitor Hugh Jane told FOX31.

According to Hancock, Denver Park Rangers will be on patrol to break up groups and make sure everyone is following the rules. He said they will focus on educating park visitors rather than issuing citations.

“Though we’re not closing our parks, we’re encouraging people to walk, to hike but to also practice physical distancing,” Hancock said.

The news of restricted park activities is especially tough for children.

“I don’t know,” said 7-year-old Kannon Danielson when asked what he’ll do at the park once playgrounds are closed.

Denver residents are still encouraged to get outside and exercise. Activities that will still be allowed include running, walking, roller skating, bicycling, calisthenics and anything else that allows visitors to maintain six feet of distance between one another.