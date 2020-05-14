Plasma, blood donations urgently needed in Denver during COVID-19 crisis

DENVER (KDVR) — Vitalant ‘s campaign to help COVID-19 and other patients through life saving plasma and other blood donations is underway.

Patients currently fighting COVID-19 may benefit from the immune-boosting antibodies found in the plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients.

“Convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients is needed now because it contains protective antibodies that may fight the virus and hopefully improve the outcome of COVID infection,” Vitalant’s Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo said.

Vitalant assures the Colorado community that donations are both safe and essential.