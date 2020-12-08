Places of worship and ceremonies deemed essential, dial restrictions lessened

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in Glendale. (CDPHE)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released changes to the existing public health order determining COVID-19 dial framework on Monday.

According to the amendment, worship activities and ceremonies such as weddings and funerals, are considered essential. “This means that they must do their best to follow public health recommendations but may exceed recommended capacity caps if they cannot conduct their essential activity within those restrictions,” the document reads.

Face masks are still required for indoor events but social distancing between non-household members is encouraged and sanitation is strongly recommended. Outdoor locations are preferred.

Another change to the health order includes the ability for museums, aquariums, and zoos in Level Red to open indoors in order to perform educational functions, up to 25% or 25 people per room, whichever is fewer.

Clarification was added to the amended document that bars operating only curbside pickup, takeout and delivery are not required to sell food.

These changes went into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday.